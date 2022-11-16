Autism Speaks Canada announces the return of its cherished holiday traditions and nationwide programs to celebrate the holiday season

Toronto, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is here and to celebrate Autism Speaks Canada is partnering with organizations to provide Sensory Santa experiences, the MOVE by GoodLife Kids activity program, while taking part in the Giving Tuesday global initiative, and launching a brand-new episode of Life on the Spectrum docuseries to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic people.

“Canadians will be celebrating the spirit of inclusion, community, and giving this holiday season with their friends and family. Our End of Year campaign will carry that spirit forward as we continue to provide access to reliable services for people across the lifespan and increase global understanding and acceptance of autistic people,” said Jill Farber, Executive Director for Autism Speaks Canada.

Sensory Santa

Enjoy a magical visit with Santa at your local participating Cadillac Fairview shopping centre. Pre-book your visit online for $10 to secure your spot and receive 5 professional digital photos. All money collected from ticket sales at each CF shopping centre will be donated to Autism Speaks Canada. Reserve your spot today!

On December 4th, Cherry Hill Programs will provide Sensory Friendly Santa experiences at participating shopping centres across Canada including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Ontario. Donations are collected all season at whereissanta.com and on site at photo operations in support of Autism Speaks Canada.

Book your visit today: www.autismspeaks.ca/sensory-friendly-santa

Event dates: Dec. 4 and 11, 2022

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a time for Canadians to come together to give back and support charities and nonprofits. Encouraging kindness, supporting your community, and giving generosity in the holiday spirit. Join in the global Giving Tuesday movement on November 29th. Special thanks to our partners Samsung Canada for encouraging their employees to donate to the campaign and their commitment to matching these gifts and making an additional $15,000 donation to ASC.

Together, let’s create an inclusive Canada where autistic people can reach their full potential.

Learn more: www.autismspeaks.ca/GivingTuesday

Event date: Nov. 29, 2022

MOVE by GoodLife Kids

MOVE by GoodLife Kids is a FREE physical activity and fitness program for youth in Canada ages 12-21 with autism and intellectual disabilities. Once registered, participants get access to 3 live online small group sessions each week led by a passionate coach. Having fun and creating relationships is a major component of MOVE!

Apply to participate: www.goodlifekids.com/move

Event dates: every Tuesday & Thursday 7pm EST

Life on the Spectrum Documentary Episode 2

Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada is a documentary to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic people. The documentary shares lived experiences of autistic Canadians and their families, from coast to coast to coast. It will be premiered exclusively on Autism Speaks Canada’s YouTube Channel and social media outlets. It will be promoted throughout the holiday season in celebration of Canadians on the spectrum.

Subscribe to get Episode 2 premiere notifications: www.autismspeaks.ca/youtube

Watch Episode 1: https://youtu.be/seRZ35gNkE8

Episode 2 premiere event date: Dec. 25, 2022

In addition to the relaunch of these programs, Autism Speaks Canada would like to extend their best wishes to you and your family this holiday season, happy holidays!

My Autism Guide

My Autism Guide (MAG) is a free online tool designed for autistic Canadians, caregivers and those that support the autism community. MAG makes it easier than ever to access customized autism content specific to your age, location, and interests. Visit My Autism Guide at www.myautismguide.ca

Autism Response Team

Autism Speaks Canada offers an Autism Response Team (ART), a free information line for the autism community. Specially trained team members can provide personalized information to autistic people, their families and caretakers regarding finding tools, resources, services and supports within the community. They are available from 9 am to 5 pm at 1-888-362-6227 or support@autismspeakscan.ca

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is a national Canadian charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

www.AutismSpeaks.ca

