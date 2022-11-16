The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market is expected to grow by $11.6 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589848/?utm_source=GNW

6 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period. Our report on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven byincrease in global demand for pharmaceuticals, growth in demand for reefer containers from pharmaceutical industry, and rising initiatives to promote cold chain.

The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry analysis includes the service and product segments and geographic landscape.



The cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry is segmented as below:

By Service

• Warehousing and VAS

• Transportation



By Product

• Vaccines

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Clinical trial materials



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of blockchain technology in logistics industry and increased use of IoT and technological solutions in warehouses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry covers the following areas:

• Cold chain logistics market sizing

• Cold chain logistics market forecast

• Cold chain logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry vendors that include AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, Burris Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Coldman Logistics Pvt.Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Helapet ltd., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corp., PCI Pharma Services, SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., Singhania Logistics and Distribution Pvt. Ltd., Snowman Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the cold chain logistics market for pharmaceuticals industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589848/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________