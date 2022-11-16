Endeavour Mining plc

16 November 2022

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Sébastien de Montessus

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Executive Director

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares in Endeavour Mining plc

b) Nature of the transaction Disposal

c) Currency CAD

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

27.11 150,000

Total 4,066,500.00

e) Date of the transaction 11 November 2022