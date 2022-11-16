Endeavour Mining plc
16 November 2022
Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Sébastien de Montessus
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|c)
|Currency
|CAD
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|27.11
|150,000
|Total
|4,066,500.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 November 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Toronto
Attachment