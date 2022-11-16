Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
16 November 2022

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSébastien de Montessus
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShares in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal
c)CurrencyCAD
 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
27.11150,000
Total4,066,500.00
e)Date of the transaction11 November 2022
f)Place of the transactionToronto

