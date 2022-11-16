The Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market is expected to grow by $ 191.38 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439243/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the plating on plastics (POP) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), performance benefits of POP, and use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry.

The plating on plastics (POP) market analysis includes the end-user and product segment and geographic landscape.



The plating on plastics (POP) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Construction and building

• Others



By Product

• Nickel

• Chrome

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of double (twin)-shot molding as one of the prime reasons driving the plating on plastics (POP) market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in electric cars and development of new pop techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on plating on plastics (POP) market covers the following areas:

• Plating on plastics (POP) market sizing

• Plating on plastics (POP) market forecast

• Plating on plastics (POP) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plating on plastics (POP) market vendors that include Covestro AG, Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, Element Solutions Inc., Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., Grauer and Weil India Ltd., Integran Technologies Inc, Koch Industries Inc., Leader Plating on Plastic Ltd, MPC Plating Inc, Phillips Plating Corp., Plasman Plastics Inc., SARREL, Sharretts Plating Co. Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Winning Group AS, Xin Point Holding Ltd., and Okuno Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Also, the plating on plastics (POP) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

