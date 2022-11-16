The Global Quick Service Restaurants Market is expected to grow by $107.69 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401853/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the quick service restaurants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising in the number of quick service restaurants, changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food, and growing innovation and customization in food menus.

The quick service restaurants market analysis includes service segments and geographic landscape.



The quick service restaurants market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Eat-in service

• Takeaway service

• Drive-thru service

• Home delivery service



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovations in the packaging and serving of food as one of the prime reasons driving the quick service restaurant market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in demand for nutritious foods and drinks and the growing popularity of online and mobile app-based food ordering will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the quick service restaurants market covers the following areas:

• Quick service restaurants market sizing

• Quick service restaurants market forecast

• Quick service restaurants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading quick service restaurants market vendors that include Ark Restaurant Corp., ArmyNavy Burger Inc., Bloomin Brands Inc., BonChon Chicken Philippines, Bounty Agro Ventures Inc., Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine, Honeybee Foods Corp., McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shakeys Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., Starbucks Co., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Also, the quick service restaurants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

