The Global Compounding Pharmacy Market is expected to grow by $1.5 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the compounding pharmacy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of HRT fueling demand for compounding pharmacies, the increasing prevalence of hormonal imbalance, and government regulations and initiatives.

The compounding pharmacy market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The compounding pharmacy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Topical medications

• Oral medications

• Parenteral medications

• Other medications



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising popularity of personalized medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the compounding pharmacy market growth during the next few years. Also, untapped emerging markets and a global shortage of essential drugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the compounding pharmacy market covers the following areas:

• Compounding pharmacy market sizing

• Compounding pharmacy market forecast

• Compounding pharmacy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compounding pharmacy market vendors that include Athenex Inc., Acpharm Qld, Advance Pharmacy, B. Braun SE, Digital Pharmacist Inc., Fagron NV, Fresenius Kabi AG, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, McGuff Medical Co. Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., Olympia Pharmacy, PenCol Specialty Pharmacy, QuVa Pharma Inc., Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacies, Valor Compounding Pharmacy, and Wedgewood Village Pharmacy LLC. Also, the compounding pharmacy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

