The Goodness Exchange Encourages Holiday Shopping That Gives Back

SAINT ALBANS, Vt., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goodness Exchange released their 2022 holiday gift guide of gifts that do good. This year's curated guide includes products from companies that are committed to supporting people, animals, and the environment.

The Goodness Exchange was created to cut through today's negative noise, saving readers time and sanity by giving them instant access to positive news. This holiday season, they encourage readers to make a difference by purchasing from companies that are making the world a better place while doing good business.

"We celebrate goodness in all aspects of life including gift-giving. As supporters of others who do good in the world, we are turning to the companies listed in our gift guide when searching for a perfect gift," said Liesl Ulrich-Verderber, CEO of the Goodness Exchange. "People always enjoy receiving gifts that give back, so it's a win-win for everyone! We wanted to share some of our favorites to give our like-minded readers inspiration this holiday season."

This season, give gifts with pride by finding gifts that people are proud to receive. 72% of Gen Z is more likely to buy from a company that contributes to social causes. Show understanding of what loved ones value most by shopping from businesses that support causes they care about.

For those who love animals, the Goodness Exchange gift guide suggests companies focused on producing natural ingredient dog treats, preventing the mistreatment of elephants, protecting endangered species, and cleaning ocean pollution. For eco-friendly organizations, the guide has products made from plants and recycled materials, sustainably manufactured goods, and low-waste alternatives to everyday essentials from companies that give back to the planet. The third category covered by the guide is supporting people. Gifts included are from companies owned by or serving underrepresented communities, companies that ethically source and produce goods, and companies that give back to social causes. View the full gift guide here.



About Goodness Exchange: The Goodness Exchange (formerly Ever Widening Circles) is a media outlet helping people cut through today's negative noise by giving them instant access to good news, fresh ideas, and positive perspectives; without politics or obnoxious ads. A Vermont-based company, they are celebrating the wave of goodness and progress, well underway around the world that almost no one knows enough about … yet. Goodness Exchange champions people who are solving the world's problems, small and large. Learn more at goodness-exchange.com

