The Global Apparel Logistics Market is expected to grow by $32.54 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the apparel logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a fast replenishment cycle in the apparel industry, growing adoption of omni-channel retailing, and growing automation in warehousing.

The apparel logistics market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The apparel logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing and distribution

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of RFID tags in the apparel industry as one of the prime reasons driving the apparel logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product returns for apparel goods and increasing demand for less-than-truckload transportation in the apparel industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the apparel logistics market covers the following areas:

• Apparel logistics market sizing

• Apparel logistics market forecast

• Apparel logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading apparel logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, Apparel Logistics Group Inc, BGROUP SRL, Bollore SE, CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Genex Logistics, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kintetsu Group Holdings, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Logwin AG, NFI Industries, Nippon Express Holdings Inc, PVS Fulfillment Service GmbH, and Trinity Logistics Inc. Also, the apparel logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



