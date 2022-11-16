The Global Primary Battery Market is expected to grow by $6.22 billion during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Primary Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377659/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the primary battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for portable medical equipment, increased demand from consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending, and favorable characteristics of primary batteries.

The primary battery market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The primary battery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Defence

• Medical

• Others



By Type

• Alkaline battery

• Lithium battery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the legislative support for battery recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the primary battery market growth during the next few years. Also, domestic production of primary batteries and the replacement of carbon-zinc batteries with alkaline batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The primary battery market covers the following areas:

• Primary battery market sizing

• Primary battery market forecast

• Primary battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading primary battery market vendors that include Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camelion Batteries GmbH, Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GP Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., The Duracell Co., Toshiba Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., VARTA AG, and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd. Also, the primary battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

