The Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 0.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period

14% during the forecast period. Our report on the surgical drainage devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of surgeries, rise in passive surgical drainage devices, and rising geriatric population.

The surgical drainage devices market analysis includes application and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The surgical drainage devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries

• Neurosurgical procedures

• Abdominal surgeries

• Orthopedics

• Other surgeries



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the local anesthesia delivery via surgical drains as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical drainage devices market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing use of chest drainage units in cardiothoracic surgery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surgical drainage devices market covers the following areas:

• Surgical drainage devices market sizing

• Surgical drainage devices market forecast

• Surgical drainage devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical drainage devices market vendors that include 3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Also, the surgical drainage devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

