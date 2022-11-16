The Global Investment Casting Market is expected to grow by $ 4.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Investment Casting Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256493/?utm_source=GNW

01% during the forecast period. Our report on the investment casting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry, increased demand for investment castings from the renewable energy sector, and increasing use of lightweight materials in various end-user industries.

The investment casting market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The investment casting market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in air passenger traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the investment casting market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of aluminum and the rise in technological advancements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the investment casting market covers the following areas:

• Investment casting market sizing

• Investment casting market forecast

• Investment casting market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading investment casting market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Arconic Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Form Technologies, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Impro Precision Industries Ltd., Lestercast Ltd., MetalTek International, Milwaukee Precision Casting Inc., Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., PBS Group AS, RLM Industries Inc., Ryobi Ltd., Taizhou Xinyu Precision Manufacture Co. Ltd., and ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the investment casting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256493/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________