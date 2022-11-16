The Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market is expected to grow by $1.50 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251388/?utm_source=GNW

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the probiotic dietary supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness of benefits of probiotic supplements, increased awareness of lifestyle-related diseases, and increase in elderly population.

The probiotic dietary supplements market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Nutritional supplements

• Specialty nutrients

• Food and beverages

• Infant formula



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for weight management as one of the prime reasons driving the probiotic dietary supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in R&D and rise in promotional and marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the probiotic dietary supplements market covers the following areas:

• Probiotic dietary supplements market sizing

• Probiotic dietary supplements market forecast

• Probiotic dietary supplements market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probiotic dietary supplements market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, BioGaia AB, Chr Hansen Holding AS, CUSTOM PROBIOTICS Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., glacbiotech Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lallemand Inc., NutraScience Labs, Probi AB, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, ResBiotic, Unique Biotech Ltd., Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Winclove BV, and Pharmacare Laboratories Australia. Also, the probiotic dietary supplements market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

