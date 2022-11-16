The Global Smart Ovens Market is expected to grow by $243.62 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Ovens Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166434/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart ovens market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyles in developed and developing economies, ease and convenience of using smart ovens, and growing innovations in smart kitchen appliances.

The smart ovens market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The smart ovens market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smart microwave oven

• Small wall oven



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high demand for energy-efficient microwave ovens as one of the prime reasons driving the smart ovens market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation and advanced technologies in smart features and image recognition for cooking perfect meals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart ovens market covers the following areas:

• Smart ovens market sizing

• Smart ovens market forecast

• Smart ovens market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart ovens market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Arovast Corp., Breville USA Inc., General Electric Co, GoWISE USA, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., June Life Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Maestro Food Co., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Sharp Corp., Smeg Spa, Sub Zero Group Inc., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the smart ovens market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

