The Global Label-free Detection (LFD) Market is expected to grow by $362.6 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Label-free Detection (LFD) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136813/?utm_source=GNW

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the label-free detection (LFD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in drug discovery programs, an increase in contract research organizations (CROs) in developing countries, and the advantages of LFD.

The label-free detection (LFD) market analysis includes end-user, product segment, and geographic landscape.



The label-free detection (LFD) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Academic and research institutes



By Product

• Biochemical assays

• Cell-based assays



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the label-free detection (LFD) market growth during the next few years. Also, the demand for personalized medicine and the growing prevalence of LFD for testing Covid-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the label-free detection (LFD) market covers the following areas:

• Label-free detection (LFD) market sizing

• Label-free detection (LFD) market forecast

• Label-free detection (LFD) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading label-free detection (LFD) market vendors that include Affinite Instruments, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Attana AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioNavis Ltd., BiOptix Analytical LLC, Bruker Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., HORIBA Ltd., OLS OMNI Life Science GmbH and Co. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Spectris Plc, SYMCEL, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Wyatt Technology Corp., and General Electric Co. Also, the label-free detection (LFD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136813/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________