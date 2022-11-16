New Venture Fund Releases Report on its Impact as a Fiscal Sponsor

Washington, DC, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Venture Fund (NVF) is a nonprofit organization that has served as the fiscal sponsor for hundreds of individual charitable projects working to make the world a better place. This week, NVF published its latest impact report, demonstrating considerable impact and growth over the last several years.

The report shows that, since its inception, NVF has distributed almost $3 billion in grants to support charitable work across the country and around the world. Along the way, it has become a critical partner in innovative work going on across the philanthropic sector. In 2020, a surge of resources entered the field as funders and nonprofits, including NVF, raced to respond to the global pandemic and supported the fight for racial justice in America. The report covers that work, some of which is ongoing, as well as NVF’s continuing contributions and impact in 2021. It also features case studies on three projects that illustrate how NVF helps nonprofit leaders make change across a variety of sectors. Finally, the report also features an update on NVF’s Race, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (REDI) work, including an explanation of NVF’s professional partnership with Bivium Capital and WestFuller Advisors.

“With more than 725 employees, NVF is working on some of the world’s biggest challenges, such as global health and poverty, conservation and safeguarding biodiversity, education, and civil rights,” said its president, Lee Bodner. “We are extraordinarily proud of the work we do in partnership with our projects to help make the world a more just, equitable, and sustainable place.”

New Venture Fund was established in 2006 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with projects doing transformational work related to democracy and civic engagement, education, health, environmental sustainability and more. As a fiscal sponsor, New Venture Fund provides legal and operational expertise, back-office administrative support, and financial management to more than 130 projects, enhancing opportunities for project staff and leadership to optimize their resources for greater impact and to drive change.

You can read the full impact report on the New Venture Fund website here.

For media inquiries contact Lee Bodner at info@newventurefund.org