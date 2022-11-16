9 Centura Health hospitals received “A” rating in the Fall 2022

ENGLEWOOD, COLO., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine Centura Health hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes Centura Health’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error at the following hospitals:

Avista Adventist Hospital, Louisville

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock

Longmont United Hospital, Longmont

Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker

Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs

Porter Adventist Hospital, Denver

St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco

St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs

St. Mary Corwin Hospital, Pueblo

In addition, five of our hospitals received recognition as “Straight A” hospitals for consistently demonstrating a commitment to putting our patients first. To be named a “Straight A” hospital, facilities must receive five or more “A” in a row. The hospitals receiving this recognition include:

Avista Adventist Hospital

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Longmont United Hospital

Penrose Hospital

St. Francis Hospital

“These recognitions from The Leapfrog Group serve as a reminder of the incredible work we do each day and illustrate that all the caregivers serving in our hospitals are dedicated to providing excellent outcomes” said Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Centura Health. “Our caregivers go above and beyond to meet the unique needs of each individual, and ensure our patients receive outstanding whole person care.”

“At Centura, we believe that care is better where we are, and there is truly no limit to how far we’ll go to help every individual pursue a healthy, whole life,” Dr. Grenardo added.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Centura Health’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrades.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region’s best health care accessible. We’re on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We’re Centura Health, and we’re your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.