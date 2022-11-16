30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative Announces Upcoming Nonprofit Recipients of Grants From DeVos Family Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative, the DeVos family today announced seven additional nonprofit honorees from the Central Florida community. Each organization will receive funding from the DeVos Family Foundation and be recognized at an Orlando Magic game. Future recipients will be announced early next year and recognized throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Nonprofit honorees announced today include:

"We're eager to continue to come alongside strong community leaders and organizations doing impactful work, providing financial support as well as further opportunities to shine a light on the great things these nonprofits do day in and day out," Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said. "Thank you especially to these wonderful organizations, their supporters, and their staff members. Each day you make a meaningful difference for the Central Florida community."

The donations are part of the DeVos family's effort to contribute a total of $3 million to 30 area organizations over the course of this season and last through its 30 Grants Initiative, which seeks to invest in people and projects impacting youth, essential needs for families, and community enrichment across Central Florida.

The DeVos family purchased the Magic in 1991 and 30 years later, in 2021, announced the 30 Grants for 30 Years initiative. More information on the initiative can be found at www.nba.com/magic/community/devos-family-foundation

