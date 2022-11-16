ConnectWise Named a Winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award for ConnectWise RMM

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), is proud to announce that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has selected ConnectWise RMM as a Winner for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards in the MSP RMM Platforms category.



This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year’s winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

ConnectWise RMM is a cloud-first, modern solution built upon ConnectWise’s Asio Platform that combines the best of both worlds: out-of-the-box simplicity coupled with the robust automation needed to deliver customized services to your customers.

“ConnectWise is focused on ensuring ConnectWise RMM is the single source of truth for our RMM partners. We strive to unify, automate, and secure the various components that are standard for RMM,” said Ameer Karim, General Manager of Unified Monitoring and Management, ConnectWise. “Receiving this award is a testament to the team's dedication to ensure our partners have visibility, control, management, and orchestration over their entire full stack (endpoints, networks, cloud services) in an incredibly secure and simple solution.”

“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

