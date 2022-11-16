Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) Announces Extension of the Share Repurchase Program

LODI, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB), a bank holding company headquartered in Lodi, California, announced that, effective immediately, the Company’s existing share repurchase program has been extended through December 31, 2024 and an additional $20 million in repurchases authorized during that period.



The Company’s repurchase program was first established in 2008 and last extended in November 2021. Since November 2021 the Company has repurchased and retired 18,824 shares, representing approximately 2.38% of total shares outstanding, for a total of $17.9 million. Repurchases are made at market prices through open market purchases, trading plans established in accordance with SEC rules and privately negotiated transactions.

Kent A. Steinwert, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our record earnings over the past several years have allowed us to repurchase shares while continuing to maintain a strong capital position. Share repurchases provide an important tool for managing capital levels, improving shareholder returns through the concentration of ownership, and providing additional liquidity for shareholders to sell shares”.

The Company’s tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.12% at September 30, 2022, and the total capital ratio was 13.32%, resulting in the highest possible regulatory classification of “well capitalized”.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FMCB, is the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank. Founded in 1916, F&M Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank, which proudly serves California through 32 convenient locations. F&M Bank is financially strong, with $5.5 billion in assets, and is consistently recognized as one of the nation's safest banks by national bank rating firms.

F&M Bank is the 11th largest bank lender to agriculture in the United States, and the largest community bank lender to agriculture west of the Rocky Mountains. F&M Bank operates in the mid-Central Valley of California including, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, and Merced counties and the east region of the San Francisco Bay Area, including Alameda, Napa and Contra Costa counties.

F&M Bank offers a full complement of loan, deposit, equipment leasing and treasury management products to businesses, as well as a full suite of consumer banking products. The FDIC awarded F&M Bank the highest possible rating of "Outstanding" in their most recent CRA evaluation.

F&M Bank has recently been named the “Best Community Bank in California” by Newsweek magazine. Newsweek’s ranking recognizes those financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs in each state. This recognition speaks to the superior customer service the F&M Bank team members provide to its clients.

F&M Bank was inducted into the National Agriculture Science Center’s “Ag Hall of Fame” at the end of 2021 for providing resources, financial advice, guidance, and support to the agribusiness communities as well as to students in the next generation of the agribusiness workforce. F&M Bank is dedicated to helping California remain the premier agricultural region in the world and will continue to work with the next generation of farmers, ranchers, and processors. F&M Bank remains committed to servicing the needs of agribusiness in California as has been the case since its founding 106 years ago.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has paid dividends for 87 consecutive years and has increased dividends for 57 consecutive years. As a result, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is member of a select group of only 45 publicly traded companies referred to as “Dividend Kings”. Additionally, the Bank has maintained a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial for 30 consecutive years, longer than any other commercial bank in the State of California.

