ConnectWise wins two awards at the 37th Annual Cannata Report Awards and Charities Gala

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), was selected as the winner of the 2022 Cannata Report Award for Best IT Services Provider for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, ConnectWise was the recipient of the new Diversification Partner award, which is provided to the partner who best enables the Imaging Channel TSP’s to diversify their portfolio of service.



The 2022 Frank Awards honor excellence and innovation in the office technology and services industry. Finalists were determined by TSPs who participated in The Cannata Report’s annual state of the industry survey earlier this year and represent the top three vote recipients in each of 13 categories.

“We’re honored to have won the 2022 Frank Awards in two categories this year, especially since these annual coveted awards align with ConnectWise’s commitment to charitable giving and our community-centric approach to the channel partner ecosystem as a whole,” said Chris Timms, executive vice president of growth, ConnectWise. “We know there’s a lot of choice and complexity for partners to consider, and we strive to provide a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services that accelerates digital transformation and growth for you and your clients.”

“ConnectWise has been recognized for four years in our Annual Dealer Survey as a leading IT provider for several reasons. Respondents note its innovative solutions and IT Nation community network, as well as its top cybersecurity offerings. ConnectWise was also selected as the winner of our first ever Best Diversification Partner Frank Award because its managed services and managed IT offerings provide dealerships with diversification opportunities with significant growth potential,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report.

Winners were announced at The Cannata Report’s 37th Annual Awards & Charities Gala last week. The Cannata Gala has raised millions for non-profit organizations over its 37-year life span, and ConnectWise is also a leading charitable sponsor of the event.

This year, The Cannata Report’s Annual Awards & Charities Gala raised $180,000 to create the Marie Cusumano Endowed Scholarship at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. To date, the event has raised more than $3 million for charitable organizations nationwide.

For the complete list of winners of The Cannata Report’s 2022 Frank Awards and more info, visit https://www.thecannatareport.com/awards-charity/2022-frank-award-finalists-revealed/. For more information about ConnectWise, visit www.ConnectWise.com.

