GALLEGOS United Appoints Pepe Aguilar as Executive Creative Director

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GALLEGOS United today announced the appointment of Pepe Aguilar to the role of Executive Creative Director.



In this role, Aguilar will be based on the company’s Huntington Beach, California campus, and head up all creative on both campuses of GALLEGOS United, which is part of the independently owned UNITED COLLECTIVE communications group. He’ll also work closely with the leaders of fellow UNITED COLLECTIVE agencies, digital agency CANVAS United and public relations firm ROX United.

Aguilar has nearly 30 years of advertising industry experience in the U.S. and overseas. He has worked with numerous iconic brands and companies – including P&G, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Heineken, Nike, Pfizer, NFL, Papa John’s and Walgreens — to create engaging, effective campaigns. His work has earned more than a hundred awards, including 18 Cannes Lions and 26 Effies. In his new role, Aguilar will lead the creative vision and product with GALLEGOS United clients such as the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Comcast, Chick-fil-A, and DoorDash.

“I am very proud of GALLEGOS United’s long history of producing breakthrough creative campaigns that live across multiple channels and resonate with different population groups,” said UNITED COLLECTIVE CEO John Gallegos. “With his multifaceted skills and global experience, Pepe is an ideal leader to build on this legacy and forge an exciting new chapter of innovation and creative growth. His exceptional creative sensibility, ability to rally cross-functional teams around a common creative ambition, and his passion for building winning teams will enable us to connect with broader audiences in increasingly impactful ways.”

“Pepe has an impressive track record of creative work that meaningfully connects with audiences and enables organizations to achieve their business goals,” said GALLEGOS United’s Head of Account Management, JP Rodriguez. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with him, and learning from him, as we take GALLEGOS United’s commitment to delivering creativity that travels across audiences, media and time, to the next level of success.”

Before joining GALLEGOS United, Aguilar was Executive Creative Director at Finn Partners. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles such as Chief Creative Officer at Grey Wing, leading a team that garnered the most Effies and Cannes Lions awards in the entire global Grey network, as well as the roles of Vice President Creative and Executive Creative Director at Grey.

“GALLEGOS United is an extraordinary agency driven by creativity and purpose. Those values align perfectly with mine, which makes us an ideal match,” says Aguilar. “I’m eager to build upon GALLEGOS United’s already-strong creative foundation to produce meaningful work that bridges audiences and brands, producing purposeful creative that truly resonates.”

Aguilar is a frequent guest lecturer at industry events, as well as being a cultural activist. He holds an MBA from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership and a bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from Anahuac University.

About GALLEGOS United

Founded in 2001, GALLEGOS United is a creatively driven agency dedicated to providing clients with strategic marketing solutions that push boundaries and propel business growth. GALLEGOS United’s clients include the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Chick-fil-A Comcast, and DoorDash. GALLEGOS United is part of UNITED COLLECTIVE, an independent and minority-owned and certified communications group comprising three interconnected agencies. For more information, visit gallegosunited.com .

About UNITED COLLECTIVE

UNITED COLLECTIVE is a creative communications group with the capability and foresight for the rapidly shifting consumer landscape and the acculturated sensibilities to successfully help brands achieve exponential success. A modern collective of creative, smart, technologically savvy, and culturally attuned specialists working independently and in partnership across multiple disciplines, UNITED COLLECTIVE aims to be the most culturally attuned creative company in the U.S. For more information, visit unitedcollective.com.

Media Contact

Grace Goddard

+1 832-865-9143

grace.goddard@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e36ee70-8c29-45a8-9fa1-1e719671ca16