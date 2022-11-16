DLocal Limited Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud (DLO)

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DLocal Limited (“DLocal”) (NASDAQ: DLO).



If you would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling (212) 687-1980.

On November 16, 2022, Reuters reported that “Muddy Waters is short in payment processing company dlocal, the investment firm’s CEO and owner Carson Block told a financial conference on Wednesday. Block told attendees at the Sohn Conference in London that he entered his short position because of the many ‘red flags’ he found in the most recent accounts which were last filed in 2020 by Dlocal Ltd, an Uruguay-based company, which says is meant to connect global merchants with emerging market users through payments. . . A report released by Muddy Waters Research on its website alleges there is a $3.3 million deficit in DLO’s ability to fund its dividend. It also says in the company’s Malta subsidiary there is a $4.1 million deficit in the company’s ability to fund its cash uses.”

On November 16, 2022, DLocal shares opened at $20.74 per share and declined as much as $9.94 per share or over 45% on very high volume.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 687-1980

E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com