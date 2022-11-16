Forge Nano Ranks Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, a leading materials science company, today announced it ranked 175th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Forge Nano grew 837% during this period.

Forge Nano's chief executive officer, Paul Lichty, credits his team's ingenuity and passion for problem-solving with the company's 837% revenue growth. He said, "Forge Nano is paving the path for industry disruption by harnessing the power of Atomic Armor, our proprietary nanocoating technology, to accelerate manufacturing innovation, transform product performance, and achieve a more sustainable future. Our Atomic Armor technology enables atomic-level engineering and nanoscale surface enhancement to build better products, and we're the only company delivering this innovative technology at commercial scale."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About Forge Nano:

Forge Nano is changing the way that materials are made. With our proprietary Atomic Armor using Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology, we allow manufacturers to engineer their materials, down to the individual atom, in a way that is scalable and cost-saving. The superior coatings produced by our ALD process allow us to unlock a material's performance at the atomic level, optimizing characteristics like conductivity, thermostability, and corrosion resistance, to name a few. Our team of scientists has worked with an impressive portfolio of commercial partners to develop custom ALD solutions to meet any need at any scale, from small-scale R&D and laboratory work to large-scale, high-volume production lines. Our technology is being made available to a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and lithium-ion batteries to medical devices and raw materials used in manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ForgeNano.com

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

