Ormat Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock on Behalf of Stockholder ORIX Corporation

RENO, Nev., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (“Ormat”), a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, announced today the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of an aggregate of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock on behalf of ORIX Corporation. Ormat is not offering any of its common stock in the offering for its own account and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholder.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of Ormat’s common stock from ORIX Corporation.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The offering is being made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2020. The offering may be made only by means of a base prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by telephone: 1 (866) 803-9204.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,173 MW with a 1,085 MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 88 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

