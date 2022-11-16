Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Investor Day Including Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on November 30, 2022

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that management will host an Investor Day and release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. A press release is expected to be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and the event is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude by 2 p.m. Eastern Time.



In addition to discussing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results as well as outlook for fiscal year 2023, members of the Company’s management team will discuss the industry and Leslie’s strategic growth initiatives.

The event will be video webcast live at https://ir.lesliespool.com/, and an archived replay will be available, along with the associated slides, online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/ for 90 days.

Questions about the Investor Day should be directed to investorrelations@lesl.com.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 975 physical locations, and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contact

Investors

Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill

ICR

investorrelations@lesl.com