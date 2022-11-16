KULR Technology Announces Support for NASA’s Artemis Program With Launch of KULR’s CubeSat Lithium-Ion Battery

KULR Battery Product Meets Top Safety Requirements Outlined by JSC 20793 Created by NASA



From the International Space Station and the Mars Rover Perseverance Mission to the Artemis Space Program, KULR Continues Close Relationship with NASA To Help Ensure the Safety of Battery Systems, Flight and Exploration of Space

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading energy management platform company accelerating the global transition to a sustainable electrification economy, today announced the launch of its new, CubeSat, SmallSat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack format to further support the NASA space program and launch of Artemis. From the International Space Station and the Mars Rover Perseverance mission to the new Artemis Space Program, KULR continues its close relationship and contract with NASA helping to ensure the safety of battery systems, flight, and the exploration of space.

With an industry-leading position in safe battery design and testing, and as a major player in the current global electrification movement, KULR is one of few companies that has successfully achieved the stringent requirements and rigorous testing set forth by the JSC 20793 Revision D safety standard created by NASA crewed space missions. This qualification allows for KULR’s products and solutions to be utilized for the Artemis missions as well as other forthcoming, critical voyages. And, as a result of today’s mission success, KULR has established a deepened proof of concept, positioning itself to offer this battery format to customers across various commercial applications. KULR expects to begin accepting consumer orders in Q1 of 2023.

“Our long-standing partnership with NASA to ensure the safety of essential battery systems within the most challenging of environments and conditions has resulted in another breakthrough innovation for the Space program and also for commercial EV market needs,” said Michael Mo, Co-founder and CEO of KULR. “As we look toward our future as a fully integrated energy management platform, we are proud to continue to provide our space-proven test solutions to NASA in support of their vision and reality of manned stations in Lunar orbit, on the moon itself and eventually on Mars.”

KULR’s foundational expertise lies in the development, manufacturing, and licensing of next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries, and the Company has long-developed innovative cooling systems for NASA space missions. This space proven KULR battery pack is passively propagation-resistant and benefits from the Company’s extensively tested Thermal Runaway Shield (“TRS”). In addition to propagation-resistance, the battery pack also prevents flame and effluents from leaving the housing and causing destruction. The standard design of the CubeSat Li-ion battery pack is 100 Watt-hours (“Wh”) with a maximum capacity of 7 Amp-hours (“Ah”) and is constructed using high-performance Molicel 18650-M35A cells. Additionally, cell quantity and associated energy capacity of KULR’s battery pack format can be adjusted to meet various customer electrical requirements.