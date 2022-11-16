FM Launches Trust, Designed to Empower Filmmakers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FM , the parent company to Filmsuppl y and Musicbed , is announcing the launch of Trust , a company designed to empower filmmakers by providing meaningful funding, development support, and distribution expertise. Trust has committed $15 Million to filmmakers, helping independent filmmakers bring their passion projects to life — with zero financial risk. With funding and marketing support, the company provides filmmakers the complete freedom and permission to experiment, whether it’s through a short film, passion project, or spec ad. Trust is the latest endeavor launched under FM, which formed earlier this year.



“We believe one project can be a spark for the rest of a filmmaker’s career,” said FM’s CEO, Daniel McCarthy. “Trust is designed to ignite that spark and increase the velocity at which filmmakers can produce (and distribute) their passion projects. By offering the right support, we aim to directly impact the trajectory of their career.”

In addition to film funding, Trust also provides services including asset purchase, allowing filmmakers to leverage past work that has already served its purpose by selling ownership of the footage or film, bidding on commissioned shoots found in Trust’s quarterly briefs, as well as distribution and aggregation support for films.

Trust has already brought eight films to life including a Ciclope finalist, Shed Some Light directed by I.M and Between The Years , from Director Chloe Hayward, with ten more projects currently in progress. As Trust continues to look for independent filmmakers to support, they are actively taking submissions from new filmmakers looking to make their films a reality. To apply, visit https://withtrust.com/apply .

About FM

FM is a family of brands that exist to empower and inspire the global community of creatives. Creatives have the unique ability to see the world differently, evoke emotion, and create change. FM gives resources and support to these creatives across industries—from music, to filmmaking, photography, and more.