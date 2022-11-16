Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. and Grit Capital Corp. for Marketing Services

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (“AFCP” or the “Company”), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Agora Internet Relations Corp. (“Agora”) and Grit Capital Corp. (“Grit”) to provide marketing and investor relations consulting services in order to help increase public awareness of and interest in the Company, its management and its products by coordinating certain investor relations, marketing and corporate financial public relations with members of the investment community, the financial media and the public, in general (collectively, the “Service Agreements”). The Company expects to settle the fees payable pursuant to Agora and Grit Service Agreements (estimated to be approximately $270,000 for one year) per financial quarter through the issuance of Restricted Share Units (each an “RSU”) pursuant to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, at the beginning of each financial quarter, subject to the policies of the NEO exchange and applicable securities laws.



Grit Capital Corporation is a financial media platform democratizing investment knowledge built by a former money manager Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA. Grit’s mission is to democratize Wall Street insights held by the 1% and make them available to the other 99%. With Free Finance newsletter on Substack, the platform has approximately600,000 investor followers across social media and approximately 213,000 subscribers on its newsletters including a large number of paid subscribers.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People’ today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams (“PWWR Flow”), an AFCP brand in Canada.

Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.

PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People’ in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “achieve”. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Service Agreements, the issuance of RSUs to settle debts owed under the Service Agreements, the intended benefits and objectives of the Service Agreements, statements relating to Agora and Grit, statements with respect to the Company’s technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

