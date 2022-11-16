Orlando, FL, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent Bangladeshi Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, recently congratulated his long-time family friend, Congressman Darren Soto, who handily won re-election last week. Defeating political newcomer Scotty Moore by around 15,000 votes, Soto ably earned a fourth term representing the southern swath of Orange, Osceola, and Polk County in Central Florida. The three-term House incumbent Rep. Soto was also leading in all three counties in congressional district 9, with about a 54% majority to Moore’s 46%.





Photo: Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader Zahid F Sarder Saddi with United States Congressman Darren Soto / WASHINGTON DC, US CONGRESS

Saddi and Rep. Soto have shared a years-long bond founded upon common principles of social justice, effective government, and working for the rights of the common man.

“I’ve known Darren for over 2 decades since the genesis of his political career,” Saddi says. “I remember his first bid for the Florida House of Representatives, then the State Senate, United States House, and now he’s earned his fourth-term congressional election to further serve and represent the interests of hundreds of thousands of Floridians in the United States Congress. His constituents have shown great appreciation for the love and care he puts into the job, and moreover, his willingness to lend a helping hand has been at the core of his priorities. It’s why Congressman Soto has advanced so far as a public servant.”

When he was first elected to US Congress in 2016, Rep. Soto was the first Puerto Rican member from Florida. Going on to play a leading role in securing federal grants and funding for infrastructure enhancements, specifically rail expansion, Soto is poised to take on more responsibility as one of the longest-tenured representatives in the Orlando area.





Photo: High-ranking Bangladeshi delegate team headed by the former Minister of Bangladesh and standing committee member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury at United States Congress with Congressman Darren Soto, who Co-Sponsor the Bill H.Res.1169.

Rep. Darren Soto has had a voting record that displays a history of strong advocacy for human rights across demographics, including those supportive of the Bangladeshi community worldwide.

Congressman Darren Soto co-sponsored House Resolution 1169, which “reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to promote free, fair, transparent, and credible elections in Bangladesh.” The US Representative of the 9th District in Florida also has supported grassroots organizations domestically in the US, including those advocating for Bangladeshi human rights.







Photo: Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader Zahid F Sarder Saddi with United States Congressman Darren Soto and Bangladesh Capital Dhaka’s Mayoral Candidate Tabith Awal.

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, recently named a Vanguard of 2022 by Harvard Business Review, has collaborated with United States Congress in affording greater avenues for the rights of the Bangladeshi community for over 20 years. With a great deal of experience in Indo-Pacific foreign affairs, Saddi has participated with community and government leaders globally to advocate for his people. With a record of having worked with the United Nations, United States Congress, Woodrow Wilson Center, Democracy International, and the Prestigious Heritage Foundation, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has proven himself to be a strong proponent and community leader to the Bangladeshi people. With a shared passion for championing the rights of all, Saddi looks forward to a continued friendship with Rep. Soto, both on and off Capitol Hill.







Photo: Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, a prominent member of the Bangladeshi-American Society and Foreign Advisor to the Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Hon’ Begum Khaleda Zia.

Data explains that Asian Americans will be the largest immigrant demographic in the Country by 2065. The South Asian population has climbed by 40 percent in seven years, from 3.5 million in 2010 to 5.4 million in 2017. C2ommunities like those from Bangladesh will be providing the country with contributions that are cultural, economic, and material in nature. As the demographic grows, so does the need for representation of that demographic’s interests within a governing legislative body, such as those housing the US Congress. Accordingly, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi is prepared to fight endlessly for the rights of Bangladeshi people worldwide.

About:

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi is an influential civil society leader, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He helps Bangladeshi expatriates assimilate into life in the United States while also preserving their own values and traditions. Zahid F. Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world.





