Vornado Continues its Leadership in ESG Earning Top GRESB Ratings and Receiving NAREIT’s Leader in the Light Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today it has received the following awards reflecting its continued industry-leading commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices:



Global “Sector Leader” for Diversified Office/Retail REITs in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), ranking #1 in the USA amongst peers. Overall, Vornado placed third among 112 responding Listed companies within the Americas.

GRESB’s “Green Star” distinction for the tenth time and GRESB’s Five Star Rating.

In GRESB, scored an “A” for its ESG public reporting.

National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) respected Leader in the Light Award for sustainability for diversified REITs for the 12th time. NAREIT’s annual Leader in the Light Awards honor NAREIT member companies that have demonstrated superior and sustained ESG practices.

Vornado continues to lead the industry in sustainability, owning and operating more than 28 million square feet of LEED certified buildings, with over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum. Vornado’s commitment to carbon neutrality and associated emissions reductions targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative as consistent with a 1.5°C climate scenario, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. More information on the Company’s industry-leading sustainability programs can be found in Vornado’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which can be viewed at esg.vno.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

