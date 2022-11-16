ApartmentLove Inc. Commenced Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”), beginning today, November 16, 2022, under the ticker symbol APMLF.



“We are pleased to offer investors another respected and professional marketplace for trading our common shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors,” said Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Mr. Davidson added, “We believe that trading on the OTCQB® can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in these dynamic global capital markets.”

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now fully eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company’s common shares in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol APLV.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online rental marketing services to property owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing “PropTech” in today’s complex and dynamic market environments, ApartmentLove is actioning its growth through acquisition program – purchasing complementing businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience while simultaneously advancing its own organic growth strategies in key markets around the world. ApartmentLove Inc. is a publicly traded company with its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: APLV) and the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: APMLF).

For more information visit https://apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

Reader Advisory

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the OTCQB Venture Market accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, no undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking statements of any kind. Forward looking statements include but are not limited to the improved liquidity of the Company’s shares; the Company continuing to execute on, and realize the benefits of, its organic growth mandate; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions of short-term and/or long-term rental marketing websites; the Company realizing the benefits of is growth through acquisition mandate; and the ability of the Company to become cashflow positive. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Risk factors can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

