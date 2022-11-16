Maravai LifeSciences Named to the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced it ranked 270 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.



"We are honored to be part of this year’s prestigious Fast 500 list, which highlights the outstanding growth trajectory we achieved from 2018 to 2021, and recognizes the contributions of our team in driving life sciences innovation over the last several years,” said Carl Hull, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Maravai. “We are proud of how we have built this organization, and how we were able to assemble a portfolio of enabling technologies to support robust growth across our full product offering. This, coupled with explosive demand for CleanCap®, a critical reagent that is utilized in the production of a majority of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, has enabled this accomplishment. Going forward, we are investing in operational excellence, innovation and our people to ensure we continue to deliver on our mission of providing enabling technologies for scientists to bring the miracles of science to life."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.