IDEX Biometrics ASA: Private placement of USD 15m successfully placed

Oslo, 16 November 2022. Reference is made to the press release from IDEX Biometrics ASA (“IDEX” or the “Company”) published on 16 November 2022 regarding a contemplated private placement (the “Private Placement”).



IDEX is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed and will raise gross proceeds to the Company of around USD 15 million, equivalent to NOK 150 million, through the allocation of 150,000,000 new shares (the “Offer Shares”) at a price of NOK 1.00 per Offer Share.



The Private Placement attracted strong interest from high-quality institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to build further momentum for the Company’s commercial ramp-up, for working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.



The Private Placement is divided into two tranches. Tranche 1 consists of 101,254,865 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the outstanding shares in the Company) ("Tranche 1" and the "Tranche 1 Offer Shares"). Tranche 2 consists of 48,745,135 Offer Shares ("Tranche 2" and the "Tranche 2 Offer Shares"). Completion of Tranche 2 will be subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about 9 December 2022 (the "EGM").

Notification of allocation and settlement instructions for Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 (conditional allocation for Tranche 2) will be communicated to investors on 17 November 2022.

Both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Company, the Managers (as defined below) and certain existing shareholders (the "Share Lending Agreement"). The share loan in Tranche 1 will be settled with 101,254,865 new shares in the Company resolved issued by the Board in a board meeting held on 16 November 2022 pursuant to an authorisation by the Company’s ordinary general meeting held on 12 May 2022. The share loan in Tranche 2 will be settled with new shares in the Company expected to be issued following, and subject to, approval by the EGM.

Settlement of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 21 November 2022. The Tranche 1 Offer Shares will be tradeable from allocation.



Completion of Tranche 2 is subject to (i) completion of Tranche 1, (ii) delivery to the Managers under the Share Lending Agreement of the shares to be settled in Tranche 2 and (iii) the approval by the EGM. Completion of Tranche 1 will not be conditional upon or otherwise affected by the completion of Tranche 2, and the applicants' acquisition of Tranche 1 Offer Shares will remain final and binding and cannot be revoked, cancelled or terminated by the respective applicants if Tranche 2, for whatever reason, is not completed. Investors being allocated shares in the Private Placement have undertaken to vote in favour of Tranche 2 at the EGM.



Settlement of the Tranche 2 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 13 December 2022, subject to approval by the EGM.

Following completion of both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 of the Private Placement, the Company will have 1,166,080,417 shares outstanding. Following completion of Tranche 1 of the Private Placement, the Company's share capital will be NOK 167,600,292.30 divided into 1,117,335,282 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.15.



The Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it has been in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the growth opportunities currently available to the Company. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company has been able to raise equity efficiently, with a 2 percent discount to the closing price on the Oslo Stock Exchange the 16 November 2022, and at a lower cost and with significantly lower risk than in a rights issue. The Board has on this basis resolved not to conduct a subsequent repair offering directed towards shareholders who did not participate in the Private Placement.

This information in this stock exchange announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations on 16 November 2022 at 23:10 CET on behalf of the Company.



