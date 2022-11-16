Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 28, 2022.



Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.