CORRECTION -- New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Nine Corporate Interviews on This Week's TV Broadcast, Sunday, November 13, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Friday, November 11, 2022, please note that the GroveToken symbol has been updated from GRV to GVR; and in the Soho Properties paragraph, inaccurate references regarding design input have been removed. The corrected release follows:

FMW Media's New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, November 13, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 406th TV show line-up features nine (9) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Real-Estate - Soho Properties' interview with Sharif El-Gamal, CEO.

2). “Green” Cryptocurrency – GroveToken's (CRYPTO: GVR) ($GVR) interview with John Ghemrawi, CEO.

3). Ecology Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

4). Pet Health - PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

5). Automotive Parts Marketplace - Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol's (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF), interview with Colin Jordan, CEO.

7). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

8). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/ Chief Marketing Officer.

9). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

CORRECTED: Sharif El-Gamal, Chief Executive Officer at Soho Properties ("Soho"), is at the New York Stock Exchange studio with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Founded in 2003, Soho Properties is a privately owned Manhattan-based real-estate investment and developer Company that owns residential apartments and commercial buildings. Soho's newest project, situated in the "New Heart of Downtown NYC," is a residential property with fantastic attributes and amenities. Sharif explains the "Park Place" development and how it created a one-of-kind residential community with its partner Albany/NEXUS Luxury Collection . Individuals seeking a property that offers a lifestyle experience with private membership to gyms, clubs, and restaurants are buyers. Sharif tells viewers the NYC real-estate market is growing as transactions remain consistent. At approximately $5000.00 per square foot, buyers are closing on real-estate purchases. Sharif expects Soho Properties to have a solid closing for its 2022 operations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soho Properties - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

GroveToken's (CRYPTO: GVR) ($GVR) Chief Executive Officer, John Ghemrawi, talks with TV Host Jane King about his "Green" cryptocurrency Company. John explains the Company's mission of creating a healthier and wealthier future for all using Grove's green wallet design. The GroveWallet© is the first green wallet promoting the eco-friendly utilization of digital currency. Grove's hybrid business model uses a virtual currency on a "Smart Contract" platform with real business assets and attributes. As a "Green" investment Company, the management team looks at renewable energy, solar energy, hydroponic farming organizations, and financially supporting environmental conservation. Management has partnerships with the Country of Dubai's Royal Family members who actively seek opportunities to create sustainable projects. A $10M solar farm will soon come online using the Grove Blockchain for its business activities and transactions. Grove's focus is on transactions that grow ecological sustainability and opportunities which increase outputs while reducing input costs, consumptions, and environmental footprints. End-users can buy and sell using GroveTokens with minimal transaction costs and earn higher returns and rewards. In addition to looking for farming and green energy projects, John informs viewers about the Company's other Web 3.0 interests in gaming, metaverse, payment systems, and the Grove debit/credit cards. As a decentralized and secure "Green" token, GroveToken will allow billions of people to utilize blockchain technology environmentally consciously, building holders' prosperity. John and his team see a strong future for his blockchain technology ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit GroveToken - https://www.grovetoken.com/ .

New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The segment first aired on October 30, 2022.

John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is on New to Street talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. During John's last appearance on the show, he told the viewers about a distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI) , a leading animal health products and services distributor and an Amerisource Bergen subsidiary. The product roll-out of PETV's patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology through MWI's distribution channels exceeded expectations. As a naturally derived product, using PETV's proprietary process, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology is a matrix of building block proteins injected into inflected joints, filling voids of depleted cartilage. Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. The product lubricates joints, reducing bone-on-bone infliction, significantly minimizing pain, and increasing longevity and the quality of life for the pet. The Company is awaiting peer reviews on completed clinical trials, with published results in medical journals. With more clinical data published, trade show appearances, increases in sales/marketing, and more veterinary acceptance as a viable treatment, John sees great results forthcoming in 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc . - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

New to The Street's TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry interviews Christopher Davenport, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES). From the SEMA Auto Trade Show , held in Las Vegas, NV, Christopher talks about the Company's unique and disruptive technology platform, which is revolutionary in buying and selling auto parts. The Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com is a technology-driven vertical that enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. The Company's successful growth focuses on three steps: 1) technology infrastructure, 2) merchant simplifications, and 3) branding. Christopher explains that any auto parts suppliers, at minimum, have over 200,000-part inventories, and AutoParts4Less.com makes it easier for buyers and sellers to source parts more efficiently. Large part suppliers and others can integrate their technology platforms as a Plug-and-Play solution onto the AutoParts4Less.com ecosystem, simplifying the inventory onboarding and updating process. Christopher stated that the Company announced at the show that the platform now has about 2 million parts on the site. During the interview, Christopher stands in front of a NASCAR car featuring the Company logo, AutoParts4Less.com . Branding is essential for the business model to grow the platform by attracting more buyers and sellers. The Company makes more revenue from the transactional fees associated with part purchases, so more buyers and sellers on the platform is important. Since AutoParts4Less.com only provides the marketplace transactional platform, the part sellers are responsible for shipping, inventory controls, and customer service. As such, the capital expenses to operating the marketplace are very low. Disruptive technological advancements like the Airbnb and Uber platforms changed those industries. AutoParts4Less feels they have a disruptive platform for the auto parts industry, making for an attractive investment opportunity. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit AutoParts4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

Back in studio at the Nasdaq MarketSite is Colin Jordan, CEO at Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Wave Holdings Corp . (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF) Talking with New to Street TV Host Jane King, Colin explains Pawtocol and how the Company uses blockchain technology to assist and create better lives for pets and pet owners. The Pawtocol's "Pet Fund" is a blockchain-powered fund dedicated to helping animal shelters/rescue organizations. The fund now provides $UPI tokens to eight pet shelters in California, Arizona, and Florida; three locations in Orlando, Florida, just became recipients. Pawtocol allocates 10% of its revenues to the fund for non-profit organizations assisting in animal care. In October, the University of Central Florida was a Pawtocol Sponsor for its home game with the University of Cincinnati. Colin explains that college football games are great places to attract interest in the Company because college students understand the robust growth of blockchain technology. The Company's "Kingdom" platform is now available for pet owners who can create a collectible digital asset based on a rendering of their pet's image. Owners can mint the digital asset on the blockchain and earn crypto as more end-users in the ecosystem interact and like the images. "Kingdom" can also assist pet adoption organizations, creating adopted pet images that can follow the pet and creating revenues for the adoption agency. Colin updates viewers about the Pawtocol "Pet Tag" and the "PETSY marketplace. When fully deployed, the "Pet Tag" allows the owner to control, track fully, and own the health data and other relevant information about a pet. "PETSY" is an online platform for individuals and small businesses who want to sell goods and services that cater to pets. Commerce on "PETSY" will utilize the $UPI token for payments. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop, an end-to-end privacy communication platform. Subscribers can get SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and domain migration services with military-grade cybersecurity protections for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Alain believes his business model is somewhat recession-resistant because many are concerned about privacy and hack issues prevalent when using free Big-Tech open-source programs. Subscribers are willing to pay fees for cybersecurity, and that is evident in the increase in revenue for the Company. The Company has plenty of Cash-on-Hand, no toxic debt, and reduced operational expenses. Alain anticipates increases in sales in 2023 while reducing costs by about 60%. Throughout 2023, Sekur expects growth from its US B2B partnerships, small - medium business (SMB) subscribers, and sales/marketing growth in Central/Latin America. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encrypted platforms, and they even protect recipients who are not Sekur subscribers. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland. All electronic activities are on a closed-loop encrypted system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, viewers learn about the Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge explains the Company's goal in Disrupting Tobacco™ products with hemp cigarettes. The tobacco industry is a $1T global industry, while the hemp and cannabis industry is only at $25B. The growing market share for hemp-based smokable products provides opportunities. Jorge explains the different types of cannabinoid infusions that the Company uses to create different effects from sleep to energy. Sandro discusses its successful celebrity joint venture partnerships with Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross. The Company makes smokable hemp products and wrapping, rolling papers that cater to celebrities' fans. Management continues to sign-up master distribution agreements, looks for new technological advancements, and will look at accretive acquisitions to grow its hemp-based product footprint. Hempacco owns its production facility, has vending machine locations, and private-label products. The growth in their herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling papers continues. It took the Company two years to create its unique smokable hemp product line. The 2018 US Farm Bill allows hemp products to be sold legally in all 50 states. And CBD-infused cigarettes can be displayed at merchants' locations as countertops sales. Now, with patents and proprietary intellectual property (IP), the Company is positioned to gain more market share out of the $1T tobacco marketplace. The management team and the Company's Board of Directors are individuals with unique industry experiences who bring impressive credentials to the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

New to the Street TV airs its "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Talking with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, they discuss the information requested on social media platforms regarding purchasing goods and services. Ana stated that she was interested in buying a camper on Facebook's MarketPlace, and the AI program asked for all sorts of information that she was unwilling to provide. Alain states that the best way to purchase something, especially during the upcoming holiday season, is to contact the merchant directly, do not put your data on these open-source Big Tech platforms. Scammers and hackers love these sites to steal information and money, which could eventually lead to hacked bank accounts and identity theft. Alain recommends two types of email; the first is the general email which is usually free from a Big Tech platform and used for public communications. The other email with powerful encryption technology should be a secure platform for personal and financial data transmissions, like the software products Sekur offers . With SekurMail/SekurMessenger , your communications are transmitted and received on a closed-loop system owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, which operates the services in Switzerland. You can message and email non-Sekur users privately without the recipients being Sekur subscribers. Sekur never uses 3rd parties, never mines/sell data, and has no request for phone numbers. Switzerland has some of the strictest privacy laws in the world, and selling data is a criminal offense. Alain gives viewers the PROMO CODE: SEKUR15 to get 15% savings on a yearly plan, and by getting the first two months free, a subscriber is saving about 33% in total. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth? The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

About Soho Properties :

Soho Properties is a Manhattan-based, privately held real estate development and investment firm founded in 2003 by Sharif El-Gamal. Since its inception, Soho Properties has been leveraging a multicultural academy of talents to expand frontiers within real estate. From acquisition to construction, Soho's decision-making process looks to maximize results. Corporate insights are from first-hand experiences. Soho Properties utilize the expertise of award-winning globally recognized architects, engineers, and industry specialists to guide their projects, and they operate in a fully transparent process that cultivates creativity. Through unrelenting perseverance and intellectual foresight, Soho Properties will continue to revamp the urban landscape - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

About GroveToken (CRYPTO: GVR) ($GVR):

GroveToken (CRYPTO: GVR) ($GVR) is a decentralized and secure green Token built for the future of our planet. The mission is to create wealth, for all Grovers, by harnessing the opportunities of a secure, decentralized digital currency in an environmentally conscious way. Grove will create a healthier, wealthier future for all by compensating nature for years of abuse. GroveToken combines a Dubai-based business with a cryptocurrency company built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) - https://www.grovetoken.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company's lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps, which they have operated for approximately seven years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI):

Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Pawtocol's goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America. Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF)- https://pawtocol.com/ .

About New Wave Holdings Corp . (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF):

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors. Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at https://newwavecorp.com/ (The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

