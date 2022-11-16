Leonovus Inc. Files Q3 2022 Financial Results

OTTAWA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., (“Leonovus”) (TSXV: LTV) announces the filing of its unaudited Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Our MD&A contains a comprehensive discussion of Leonovus’ financial position and results of operations and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Amounts are in Canadian dollars.



Torozo (www.torozo.com) continues to perform well for customers. A ‘secure inbox’ with a secure mail link was one of two new features added to Torozo over the last few months. The secure inbox provides users with the capability to mail a link for a secure upload from anyone without having to create a Torozo account. ‘Spaces’ was the second new feature added. Spaces provides policy-based capabilities to folders, which is a powerful tool for secure controlled sharing of files.

Leonovus is in discussion with another technology company to license our Vault SaaS to provide a hyper-secure backup for end user keys.

Leonovus is currently searching for a strategic partner and will consider all merger, acquisition opportunities. The Company is also looking for financing to bridge the company.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer customers a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own or integrates with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises in the cloud. It extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:

George Pretli

Chief Financial Officer

gpretli@leonovus.com