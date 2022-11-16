Proto Named CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree

New York, NY, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc. was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the category of Digital Health at the Consumer Technology Association’s event in New York. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Proto is already in use in medical schools and by Fortune 500 companies, beaming executives and experts around the world for 4K interactive experiences. The Proto Epic and Proto M were previously honored at CES 2022 and the latest honor cites the 2023 Proto Vision.

“Proto is all about helping people connect across time and distance, and being able to have conversations with your doctor, or any other healthcare situation, using our RealPresence can vastly improve understanding of symptoms and plans for care,” said David Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of Proto Inc. “We’re very proud to be honored by CES two years in a row.”

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Proto Inc. was founded in 2018 in Los Angeles by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum and top tech investor Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Skype) led its initial funding round in 2020, along with former EA-exec and early-Pandora investor Doug Barry, who is now Co-Founder/COO, and Co-Founder/CTO Edward Ginis (former CTO of Concord Music Group).

Proto devices and platforms are in use for enterprise, telecommunications, retail, marketing, entertainment, education and more. Proto acts as both a “holoportation” device that can beam in people from anywhere in the world for meaningful interactive meetings and to stream and display content of all kinds, including NFTs. The tabletop Proto M, which has also won awards from SXSW and Fast Company, is available for sale now here .

Companies Proto has partnered with include IWC, DHL, AT&T, T-Mobile, HBO, Chase Bank, Virgin Media 02, Christie’s, BT, Burberry, Netflix, the NBA, Verizon, CBS Sports, and many more. Notable names using Proto include company advisor/investors Sean “Diddy” Combs and Howie Mandel, as well as Paris Hilton, Manny Pacquiao, Ellen DeGeneres, Logan Paul, Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton, Walker Hayes and Albert Pujols.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

