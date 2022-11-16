Nozomi Networks Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Third Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks, Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it has been listed on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for a third year. Now in its 28th year, the list is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Nozomi Networks’ chief executive officer, Edgard Capdevielle, credits a strong and growing customer base worldwide, continued expansion into new markets and a thriving global network of loyal partners with the company’s 420% revenue growth. He said, "Securing the world’s industrial environments and critical infrastructure remains a top priority for government leaders and business executives worldwide. This recognition from Deloitte’s validates the impact Nozomi Networks has made on improving cybersecurity for these critical markets. We’re honored to make the list for a 3rd year.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

