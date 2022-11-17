SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has amended the agreement pursuant to which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver Property whereby the Company shall issue an additional 342,302 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) to the optionors in lieu of a $70,000 cash payment that was due by August 31 2022. The Shares shall bear a hold period of four month and one day from issuance.



About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium projects. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi,

VP of Corporate Finance, Director

nader@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.