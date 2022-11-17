Dentures Market Is Expected to Generate USD 3.2 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dentures market garnered $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.2 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments covered Type, Usage, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in the geriatric population Alarming rise in the prevalence of dental diseases & conditions such as gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, periodontal disease, and dental pulp leading to tooth loss Rise in demand for partial or full dentures Opportunities Increase in healthcare spending and infrastructure development Restraints High price and lack of reimbursement

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global dentures market, owing to disruptions in the healthcare sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe, were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

As per the data published in Oral health, in February 2021, it was reported that there was drop in revenue and the dental practice was affected as well by 46% during the pandemic.

However, this is expected to be a temporary downfall, and the market is expected to resume growth soon in the future.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global dentures market based on type, usage, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the complete segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global dentures market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on usage, the removable segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global dentures market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the fixed segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global dentures market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global dentures market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global dentures market analyzed in the research include Amann Girrbach AG, Avadent, Coltene Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona, Huge Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Modern Dental Group Limited, Shofu Inc., VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global dentures market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

