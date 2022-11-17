Global Frozen Food Market is Projected to Reach US$ 314 Bn in 2022, Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and Attain Worth of US$ 602.2 Bn During Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen food market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 602,257 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from a value of US$ 314,285 Mn in 2022, the target market is driven by heightened demand for convenience foods. Factors like a fast-paced lifestyle, an increase in the number of working women, and a rise in single-person households further aid the growth of the frozen food market during the forecast period.



In the past few years, the world has witnessed a change in lifestyle. A fast-paced lifestyle has resulted in the growing requirement for the provision of convenience food all over the world. This, in turn, has bolstered the surge in demand for frozen foods in the international market. In addition, an upsurge in the number of working women, along with the increasing number of single-person households has been a vital factor that fuels the massive growth of the frozen foods market over the projected period.

The frozen food market is further benefitting from this shift in consumer preferences to expand the production of healthy products. The dairy industry in this field is producing items with low sugar content and minimal processing. Diary-based frozen foods such as yogurt, and ice cream are good sources of vitamin D, phosphorus, and calcium. This is expected to foster growth of the target market.

Again, consumers all over the globe are leaning towards ready-to-eat food products because of the busy lifestyle and shortage of time to prepare food items of their choice. These aspects result in heightened consumption of convenience foods which, in turn, drives the demand for frozen food during the forecast period.

“Changes in lifestyle, preference for convenience food, and rising single-person households propel the global growth of the frozen food market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising popularity of fresh foods and frozen food-related health issues may impede market growth.

The frozen food market in North America will account for 33.4% of the global frozen food market.

Europe’s frozen food market will hold about 40.9% share of the overall frozen food market.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer several lucrative opportunities to the frozen food market.

The start-ups in this ecosystem are increasing research and development activities to provide more convenient solutions to different industries.





Competitive Landscape

Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, General Mills Inc., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, the Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., ConAgra Brands, Inc., and Associated British Foods Plc among others are some of the major players in the frozen food market profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, key market players are focusing on entering markets in emerging economies to expand their business. These firms employ strategies like product development, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Frozen Food Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global frozen food market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and fish, frozen desert, frozen snacks, frozen cooked ready meals, other frozen food types), category (ready to eat frozen food, ready to cook frozen food, ready to drink frozen food, other frozen food categories), distribution channel (supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, others), freezing technique (blast freezing of foods, belt freezing of foods, individual quick freezing (IQF) of foods, other freezing techniques), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the frozen food market in Europe will present remarkable growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this region will account for 40.9% of the global market share. This growth can be attributed to the expanding food and beverages industry in Europe. Owing to a shift in the standard of living and a preference for a convenient lifestyle further aids the growth of the frozen food market in this region.

North America’s frozen food market, too, will demonstrate notable growth with ownership of about 33.4% of the market share. Technological progress in affordable food production, the popularity of convenience food, high consumer demand, and increasing capital investment fuel the growth of the target market in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Frozen Food Industry

Frozen Food Market by Type:

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Meat and Fish

Frozen Desert

Frozen Snacks

Frozen Cooked Ready Meals

Other Frozen Food Types

Frozen Food Market by Category:

Ready to eat Frozen Food

Ready to cook Frozen Food

Ready to drink Frozen Food

Others Frozen Food Categories

Frozen Food Market by Distribution Channel:

Frozen Food in Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Frozen Food in Convenience Stores

Frozen Food in Online Channels

Frozen Food in Others

Frozen Food Market by Freezing Technique:

Blast Freezing of Foods

Belt Freezing of Foods

Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) of Foods

Others Freezing Techniques

Frozen Food Market by Region:

North America Frozen Food Market

Latin America Frozen Food Market

Europe Frozen Food Market

Asia Pacific Frozen Food Market

Middle East and Africa Frozen Food Market



