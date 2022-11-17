Walter Morales Scholarship for Urban Education Improvement Announces Winner

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Walter Morales Scholarship for urban education improvement was open to all students enrolled in an accredited University in the United States, and was also available for high school students who wish to attend a university and undertake their dream courses. Eligible students were all encouraged to enter an essay competition with creative responses of not more than 1,000 words answering the question "Think about the unique challenges that face urban schools. Urban schools are marked by higher concentrations of poverty, greater racial and ethnic diversity, a large concentration of immigrant populations, language diversity, and more frequent rates of students. Discuss these and/or other factors that are challenges for urban schools and how you would improve the urban education system." The Walter Morales Scholarship is pleased to announce that the most deserving student has been awarded a scholarship fund of $5,000 to ease their financial burden. Walter Morales and his team went through the responses keenly and the student with the most creative, outstanding, and logical response was chosen.



Although the quality of education keeps on improving, the cost of education is going up. With the rising cost of education, many students are under pressure and stress especially those from a humble background. It is the wish of many students to attend a university and study a course of their wish but many are not able to accomplish this. No one understands the struggles that students go through on the road to becoming professionals and having successful careers more than Walter Morales. It is because of this reason that he decided to reward a star student with a scholarship fund to cater to their education. He hopes that his scholarship will help pay for part of the lucky student's education and tuition fees. He is also positive that his scholarship will raise awareness of the many issues that students face on the road to achieving their studies and career dreams. He further hopes that his scholarship reward to the student will open more opportunities for more students to find the help they need.

Walter Morales is very passionate about making improvements in the American education system. All his life, he has been living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has been an active member of the community. He is not only a businessman but also an educator, professor, and entrepreneur. He has been serving on the board of directors for many non-profit organizations within his area. He is passionate about helping others, especially promising future leaders with a will to learn. He is the founder of Louisiana Achievement Charter Academies. The foundation operates many multiple schools in the Baton Rouge area. With many years of a successful career and journey, Walter decided to give back to the future generation of ambitious and talented students by offering them a scholarship fund. He encouraged all eligible students to visit his official scholarship websites and apply for the scholarship. All the applicants were assessed thoroughly and a star student was selected. Walter hopes that the winner of the scholarship will not only have a smooth education journey but also become a future leader.