KOYE Hosts Metaverse Conference: GIC advisor is invited

New York, NY, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French metaverse project Koye hosted a collab Metaverse AMA conference on November 9th at 12:30 pm UTC that attracted the attention of many investors in the financial and blockchain industries. GIC Tech Investment Advisor Eng Boon Lau and a group of WEB3 elites, including Kevin from Binance Fan Token, had an in-depth conversation about WEB3's impact and many other dimensions. The guests agreed that WEB3's unique potential is highly likely to make it the future of finance and business. The recent influx of capital into Singapore are certainly bringing many opportunities and challenges for WEB3 companies and investors, and the regulations introduced by the government are certainly a positive sign of commitment to making Singapore a world hub for digital industries.

Apart from the the experts from GIC, guests representing the rest of the quality WEB3 projects also added many highlights to the AMA. Among them, the guests from Koye, Binance, Komio, and NFTSTAR's introduction of their projects' new features were also impressive. It is worth mentioning that the conference brought a lot of exposure to the organizer Koye thus the release of its Mini Koye NFT increased by more than 200% within 24 hours. As a web3 undersea adventure game from France, Koye has won the favor of many investors with its stunning game quality, complete development schedule, and ambitious strategy in web2 for a decade. Positioning Koye as a WEB3 game is to make the game more marketable, international and value-oriented, which provides a significant help to break the barriers of the traditional game world and the monopoly of major giants. Its ultimate goal is not to make a simple game, but a leisure game platform.

Mini Koye NFT rose to second place in Opensea's trending list worldwide. And Koye's team has revealed that 80% of the game's royalties will be used to buy back the Mini Koye NFT series, which undoubtedly gives Koye a great possibility to become a new generation of web3 players to create wealth myths.

Company Name: Koye Game

Contact Person: Etienne OY

Email: contact@koye.io

Website: koye.io

