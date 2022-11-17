Abu Dhabi Global Market and Rackspace Technology Collaborate to Expand and Accelerate ADGM’s Journey to Cloud

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a leading international financial centre located in UAE’s capital emirate announced today a partnership with Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), to collaborate on a number of strategic technology initiatives.



As a long-standing global leading service provider in multicloud computing, technology advisory and managed services, Rackspace Technology will support ADGM in its journey to leverage cloud computing and develop a comprehensive business data platform. Cloud migration will enable ADGM to drive cost efficiencies and agility in IT operations as well as providing a modern, secure technology footprint for the deployment of enhanced business services. The ADGM unified data platform initiative will develop a central repository for all business data, enabling enhanced business insight and improved decision-making, as well as enabling the foundation for advanced analytics and AI.

Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Director of Technology Services at ADGM said, “As a leading international financial centre, ADGM is committed to stimulating innovation and transformational economic growth in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region. We have seen exponential growth in the last seven years and believe that our journey to the cloud and data platform will not only help us maintain this but also help future-proof ADGM as an organization. We believe that Rackspace Technology, with its deep cloud expertise and relationships with major hyper-scale public clouds, is the right partner to support us on this journey.”

George Pawlyszyn, General Manager, Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Rackspace Technology, commented, “We are incredibly proud to be supporting ADGM in their ambitious growth and transformation journey and in turn, contributing to the economic vitality of the region. It’s exciting to see future-focused organizations like ADGM leverage the power of the cloud and analytics to realise their wider business objectives and enhance their competitive advantage.”

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island, which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

