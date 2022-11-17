Changes in the Management of Medicinos bankas UAB

English Lithuanian

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.



The Bank would like to inform you that after Dalia Klišauskienė resignation of the Chairman of the Management Board and Head of Administration, the Management Board of the Bank dismissed Mrs. Klišauskienė of Chairman of the Management Bord and Head of Administration from 16 November 2022 and Supervisory Board of the Bank dismissed Dalia Klišauskienė from the position of a member of the Management Board from 17 November 2022. Mrs. Klišauskienė has been a member of the Management Board of Medicinos bankas UAB since 2010 and the Chairman of the Management Board and the Head of Administration since 2016.

From 18 November 2022 the Chairman of the Management Board of the Bank and the Head of Administration will be Marius Arlauskas, who has been elected to these positions. Mr. Arlauskas was a member of the Management Board of Bank, Deputy Head of Administration and Director of Business Management Service since 2016.

For more information please contact: Aleksejus Tonkich, Board Member, Finance Service Director, Deputy Head of Administration, tel.: + 370 698 34055, e-mail: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt



