New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Methods of Assessment in Early Childhood Education

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CUR136: Methods of Assessment in Early Childhood Education to the online child care training course catalog.

Observation is a systematic, planned study of children′s behaviors in various settings and situations. It is an ongoing, continuous process that begins when the child enters the classroom and only ends when they move on to another classroom or school. Observation is the basis of effective assessment systems in the early childhood environment. Teachers can learn almost everything they need to know about a child′s needs and skills by observing them at play and in interactions with other children. Also, a teacher can form an assessment based on a child′s responses to the teacher′s prompts. Well-planned, careful observation can provide tremendous insight into a child′s physical, cognitive, social, and emotional development.

Teachers must use various assessment methods to identify what children know and to determine each child′s individual needs. Assessment should drive important decisions regarding curriculum and classroom environment. Additionally, assessment can help identify children who may have developmental delays. Besides maintaining a safe, nurturing environment and providing developmentally appropriate learning opportunities, assessing children′s skills and needs is a top job responsibility for early childhood professionals. Assessment is an ongoing process that requires a multipronged approach, flexibility, and close attention to detail. It should be tied directly to the child care center′s curriculum goals and is used to determine whether children are reaching those goals or whether the curriculum should be modified.

In this course, participants will have the chance to learn about numerous methods of child assessment that are commonly used in early learning environments. Topics such as proper observation practices, compiling portfolios, and completing developmental checklists will be covered. Participants will also have the chance to learn about other forms of assessment, such as child self-assessments, frequency counts, and learning stories.

“It takes time and practice to develop strong observation skills, so new teachers should collaborate with experienced teachers whenever possible,” says Maria C. Taylor, President of CCEI. “Sharing assessment responsibilities ensures that everyone works as a team to maintain a rich, manageable assessment system."

CUR136: Methods of Assessment in Early Childhood Education is a three-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments