Earable® Neuroscience Launches FRENZ™ Brainband globally, following the recognition at CES Innovation Awards 2023

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earable® Neuroscience has announced that the FRENZ™ Brainband will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023) and has been awarded the CES 2023 Innovation Awards for the Wearable Technology category. This achievement marks a significant first for sleeptech wearables in the history of the CES awards list.



FRENZ™ by Earable® Neuroscience is the world's most accurate consumer brainband that can track and stimulate brain activity for better sleep, focus, and relaxation. FRENZ continuously tracks brain signals (EEG) and multiple biofeedback, then delivers real-time personalized content via the integrated bone-conduction speakers. With eight years of deep tech R&D and 15 global patents, FRENZ is recognized by multiple prestigious global awards.

“Every year, 900 million consumer wearables are sold worldwide. As 45% of the world's population suffers from sleep problems, unobtrusive sleep-aid products are a fast-growing industry. The recognition from the industry leaders of consumer electronics at the CES Innovation Awards marks a significant milestone as we are gearing up for FRENZ™ global launch at CES 2023,” said Tam Vu, CEO of Earable® cum Professor at the University of Colorado.

The press meeting was held at the National Innovation Center (NIC) - Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in Vietnam, where the device is manufactured.

Vu Quoc Huy, Director at NIC shared, “The NIC is the government agency dedicated to support economic growth through innovation. Earable® is a great case study for breakthrough innovations born from global - Vietnam collaborations. Aligning with the InnovateVN initiative, we commit to support Earable® with our global network and resources as well as access to the Vietnam innovation ecosystem.”

Earable® US also announced the launch of the pre-order website at https://earable.ai . The products are marked with $499 price tag excluding taxes and come in silver gray, navy blue, and limited edition mint color. For the very first batch of 888 brainbands, people can reserve with the special code EARLY888 for only $5. First delivery is expected to start in February 2023.

Earable® Neuroscience U.S. is a deep tech company building a neuroscience ecosystem to improve the everyday experience. Earable® invented FRENZ™ brainband - the world's most accurate consumer wearable that can track and stimulate brain activity for better sleep, focus, and relaxation.

Pre-order at: www.earable.ai

Media Contact: media@earable.ai

