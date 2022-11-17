Adult Diapers Market Worth $32.48 Billion By 2030 - Increasing Prevalence of Incontinence in the Geriatric Population to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 18.31 billion in 2022 Adult diapers market will reach USD 32.48 billion by 2030. Incontinence is a condition described by an overactive bladder. It is estimated that around 300 million individuals suffer from incontinence. However, the insecurity and embarrassment surrounding the issues lead to scores of individuals not talking about it or admitting it openly. The stigma attracted to the condition reveals that more people may suffer from incontinence than the initial figure of 300 million. The global adult diaper will be driven by around 5% of the population suffering from the hyperactive bladder. Furthermore, the use of adult diapers by patients recovering from an illness or injury, who are on bed rest, postpartum women, patients with dementia, or women going through menopause is also anticipated to drive the global adult diapers market. The rising awareness about personal hygiene brought by private players' intense messaging and campaigning to remove the social stigma around incontinence have also contributed to the market's growth.



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop the fastest during the projected period. The industry is growing due to government programmes that provide senior citizens with high-quality healthcare in an at-home setting. The region is poised to dominate over the anticipated years due to the expanding number of market players who are substantially investing in new machinery and technology to generate superior items. The population's rising disposable income will support the market's expansion. The market will expand due to rising consumer knowledge of the goods and the importance of maintaining good personal hygiene to fend off infections and other health issues. Expanding retail supermarket chains that sell these goods has improved their accessibility, fostering their growth.



In 2022, the disposable diapers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and market revenue of 8.60 billion.



The product type segment is divided into reusable diapers, disposable diapers, swim diapers, and others. In 2022, the disposable diapers segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and market revenue of 8.60 billion.



In 2022, the pant style accounted for the largest share of the market, with 46% and a market revenue of 8.42 billion.



The type segment is divided into pad style, pant style, flat style, and others. In 2022, the pant style segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 46% and a market revenue of 8.42 billion.



The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast years.



The distribution channel is divided into convenience stores, pharmacies, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, and others. The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period.



Advancement in market



March 2022 - Ascent Meditech's signature brand, Flamingo, has expanded its protection offering by adding a new category of adult diapers. In the pilot phase, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and West Bengal have shown increasing acceptance of Flamingo Adult Diapers. Flamingo brand, which is present in over a lakh pharmacy stores throughout India, has made it simple for residents in tier-I and -II towns in these states to access their newest product, adult diapers. Additionally, it will be accessible on well-known internet markets.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing geriatric population



The increasing geriatric population will drive the global adult diaper market. As the age increases, the risk of developing incontinence also rises. The risk of developing Alzheimer's and other dementia-like conditions also increases with old age. The increasing incontinence and dementia-like health problems in the geriatric population will drive the market.



Restraint: Redness, itchiness and soreness because of diapers



Low-quality diapers or long use of diapers without regularly changing them can lead to skin problems like redness, itchiness and irritation. Furthermore, the constant use of diapers can lead to increased reliance on them, increasing the user's dependency without addressing the cause of the problems, thereby negatively impacting the user's lifestyle.



Opportunities: Product innovations



Technology development has made it possible for manufacturers to produce super-absorbent materials with biodegradable components that are advantageous to both consumers and the environment. The improvements have also allowed for the creation of diapers with moisture lock technology to stop any skin issues and a longer shelf life. The market will rise due to technological developments raising the standard and comfort of adult diapers.



Challenge: Concerning the environmental impact of adult diapers disposal



Given the widespread use of adult diapers and incorrect disposal by users, a rising amount of solid waste is being produced, raising various environmental and health hazards. The routine disposal of enormous volumes of diaper waste results in mountains of trash that might harm the ecosystem. Additionally, it raises the chance of exposure to dangerous chemicals used in diaper production. Pathogen exposure from human faeces also increases. Therefore, using hazardous chemicals and the non-biodegradable nature of adult diapers might result in several environmental problems. Therefore, the non-biodegradable material and usage of hazardous chemicals in manufacturing adult diapers may result in several environmental and health issues, impeding the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the adult diapers market are:



• Daio Paper Corporation

• DSG International

• Essity

• First Quality Enterprises

• Hengan International Group Co. Limited

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Limited

• Ontex Group

• The Procter & Gamble Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Reusable Diapers

• Disposable Diapers

• Swim Diapers

• Others



By Type



• Pad Style

• Pant Style

• Flat Style

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Online



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



