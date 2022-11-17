Aquaculture Equipment Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth of USD 1,768,662.49 Thousand by 2029, Share, Growth, Demand, Regional Analysis, Challenges and Segmentation Outlook

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Aquaculture Equipment Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. Analysis and estimations derived through the massive information gathered in this Aquaculture Equipment market report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. The Aquaculture Equipment market report delivers an all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Aquaculture Equipment industry. This wide-ranging Aquaculture Equipment market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any niche. This global Aquaculture Equipment market report has been prepared by conducting market research in a systematic manner.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global aquaculture equipment market is expected to reach a value of USD 1,768,662.49 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The global aquaculture equipment market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Aquaculture is the farming of aquatic plants, aquatic animals and other aquatic organisms. It is the breeding, rearing and harvesting of organisms in water environments. Therefore, aquaculture equipment refers to the equipment that is used in the process of aquaculture farming. Over the years, the aquaculture industry has gained significant momentum in its growth rate and has shown great potential for growth. As a result, more and more players are entering in this field.

An increase in seafood trading and increasing demand for aquaponics are expected to drive the demand for the global aquaculture equipment market. However, concerns about food safety in aquaculture and the spread of deadly diseases and parasites may further restrict the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Aquaculture Equipment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Recent Development

In August 2022, SKAGINN 3X signed a contract with BlueWild, Norway, to supply a full fish processing factory onboard the company's innovative new trawler. The trawler is designed to deliver sustainability, quality and efficiency on all levels. This is a milestone agreement for the organization

In April 2022, Cflow AS participated in the Nor-Shipping from the 4th to the 7th of April. Nor-Shipping is at the center of the oceans. This is where the maritime and ocean industries meet every two years – a natural hub for key decision-makers from across the world to connect, collaborate and do deals to unlock new business opportunities

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rising government measures to boost aquaculture

Fisheries and aquaculture provide food for hundreds of millions of people around the world every day. It aids food production and assists endangered animals by serving a variety of functions. Governments' initiatives, such as regulations and programs that promote aquaculture sector expansion, merely serve to prepare the way for future development alongside technological solutions. This expansion will create additional chances for important industry participants and farmers in the foreseeable future, making aquaculture a sector to monitor. As a result of this, rising government measures to boost aquaculture are expected to provide a market growth opportunity for the aquaculture equipment market

Concentrating on the development of innovative technology solutions

The systems and technology used in aquaculture have developed rapidly in the last fifty years. They vary from very simple facilities (for instance, family ponds for domestic consumption in tropical countries) to high-technology systems (for instance, intensive closed systems for export production). Much of the technology used in aquaculture is relatively simple, often based on small modifications that improve the growth and survival rates of the target species, for instance, improving food, seeds, oxygen levels and protection from predators. Simple systems of small freshwater ponds used for raising herbivorous and filter-feeding fish account for about half of Asia-Pacific aquaculture production. Thus, the development of innovative technology solutions will enhance the market growth and provide a host of opportunities for the growth and development of the aquaculture equipment market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Aquaculture Equipment Industry Research

By Type

Water Purification Equipment

Aeration Devices

Water Circulation and Aeration Equipment

Automatic Fish Feeder

Containment Equipment

Seine Reels

Maintenance and Repair Equipment

Water Temperature Control Device

Water Quality Testing Instrument

Clear Pond Equipment

By Application

Outdoor Aquaculture

Indoor Aquaculture

By End Use

Aquatic Animals

Aquatic Plants

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Key Industry Drivers:

The rise, expansion and growth of the aquaculture industry

Aquaculture, or fish and seafood farming, is the fastest-growing area of the food animal business. The growth of aquaculture has been fueled by the expansion in global trade, declines in the availability of wild fish, competitive product pricing, rising incomes and urbanization—all of which contribute to the rising per capita consumption of seafood worldwide. Furthermore, making creative technical developments, investing in R&D and cooperating with major industry players will extend and expand the aquaculture business's worldwide reach. This will also increase the growth of aquaculture equipment such as aerators, pumps, feeders, filters and others that depend on the aquaculture industries. Thus, as a result of the growing aquaculture business, demand for aquaculture equipment will rise. In the foreseeable future, this is expected to drive the global aquaculture equipment market.

Increase in seafood trading

Thanks to decades of increased fishery and aquaculture yields and growing global demand, seafood is one of the most-traded food categories in the world today. The fastest growth rate of trade of aquatic products reveals that a higher proportion of seafood trading volumes comprised various species. Developing countries play a major role in seafood exports as developed countries are increasingly reliant on developing countries for imports of high-value species, especially shrimps from India and Ecuador and salmonids from Chile. Thus, the increasing trade of seafood increases the growth of the aquaculture industries and this will result in increasing demand for aquaculture equipment. This is expected to drive the aquaculture equipment market in the near future.

Demand for aquaponics is increasing

Aquaponics is the mixture of traditional fish culture with hydroponic plant production. Aquaponics farming aids plant development and effectively maintains water nutrition levels since plants are grown organically without the need for pesticides, soil, herbicides, or other synthetic manures. Aside from that, crops may be grown at any time of year, regardless of meteorological conditions. Similarly, aquaponics offers a sustainable approach to food plant development. The main benefits of aquaculture, which are the main reasons for the demand for this aquaponics, include low water usage, minimal weeding, faster growth, two sources of income from fish and vegetables, a small footprint, food security and also so many nutritional benefits including healthy food, protein and vegetable harvest and others. Thus, making aquaponics requires basic and advanced equipment provided by aquaculture equipment.

Smart fish farming is becoming more popular

Though technology is intangible, people do notice the need for their attention towards the fisheries and fish farms. Hence, here is an idea of accumulating concepts of sensor data collection, wireless communication, and, most importantly Internet of Things into a system that can be called a smart fish farm. The complex science and technology can be made easy for application in seafood production. AI and robotics will increasingly find application in aquaculture in the current century as we go away from coastal aquaculture to the deep sea where sea conditions are rough and extended human presence is neither economical nor practical for operations such as feeding the fish or regular daily monitoring. As a result, the increasing popularity of smart fish farming increases the growth of aquaculture and is expected to drive the aquaculture equipment market in the near future.

Aquaculture Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The aquaculture equipment market report covers countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, the rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, rest of Europe, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global aquaculture equipment market because of increasing seafood trading and the presence of a large consumer base. As a result of the fastest-growing economies, the Asia-Pacific region shows robust growth, followed by the European market, which is slightly increasing.

