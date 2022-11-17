The Worldwide Geomembranes Industry is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geomembranes Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP), Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Calendering), Application (Mining, Waste Management, Water Management, Civil Construction), and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geomembranes market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 3.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The HDPE membranes type segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

By type, HDPE is the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment in the geomembranes market. The geomembranes market has been categorized as HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, and PP. HDPE membranes are available for low price and has a dense configuration (>0.94 g/cm3) when compared with other polyethylene types.

They are easily available and have long-term durability. They also possess excellent chemical and UV resistance. These membranes are used in various applications, such as landscaping, mining, aquaculture, energy, waste, and water.

The mining application is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period

Based on application, the geomembrane market has been categorized into mining, waste management, waste management, and civil construction.

Mining is expected to be the largest application in the geomembranes market. Geomembranes have various applications in the mining industry such as containment system that restrains the effect of mining operations on the environment owing to their excellent properties such as chemical resistance, elevated temperature range, low permeability, weatherability, UV resistance, and high tear and puncture resistance.

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to an increase in development activity related to the mining and construction industry. The large population of countries like China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and others countries provide huge opportunities for the mining sectors of APAC. Moreover, high population also results in high amount of waste generation and demand for clean water, which will, in turn, drive the need for waste and water management. The above-mentioned factors will drive the geomembrane market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Geomembranes Market

4.2 Geomembranes Market, by Type

4.3 Geomembranes Market, by Application

4.4 Global Geomembranes Market, by Country

4.5 APAC: Geomembranes Market, by Application and Country, 2022

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Mining Activities in APAC and South America

5.2.1.2 Growing Concerns for Waste and Water Management Activities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices on Account of Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Spending on Infrastructural Developments

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Research & Development

5.4.2 Manufacturing, Compounding, and Formulation

5.4.3 Distribution, Marketing, and Sales

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.1.1 Methodology

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Extreme Slope with Agru HDPE Geomembrane

5.10.2 Singapore Landfill

5.11 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.11.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts

5.11.2 Trends in Mining Industry

5.11.3 Construction Statistics

6 Geomembranes Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 HDPE

6.2.1 HDPE to Account for Largest Market Share

6.3 LDPE & LLDPE

6.3.1 Low Density Along with High Elasticity and Flexibility to Boost Demand

6.4 PVC

6.4.1 Better Quality of PVC Geomembranes to Support Usage

6.5 EPDM

6.5.1 Superior Properties of EPDM Geomembranes to Boost Demand

6.6 PP

6.6.1 Low Levels of Crystallinity in PP to Drive End-user Preference

6.7 Others

7 Geomembranes Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mining

7.2.1 Mining to Dominate Applications Market

7.3 Waste Management

7.3.1 Population Growth to Drive Waste Management Activities

7.4 Water Management

7.4.1 Geomembranes Usage to Prevent Contamination of Groundwater to Drive Market

7.5 Civil Construction

7.5.1 Potential to Prevent Water Seepage to Drive Use of Geomembranes in Civil Construction

7.6 Others

8 Geomembranes Market, by Manufacturing Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Extrusion

8.2.1 Wide Usage of Blown-Film Extrusion to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Calendering

8.3.1 High Production Rate and Accuracy to Specifications Driving Growth of Calendering

8.4 Others

9 Geomembranes Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Market Share, 2021

10.4 Market Ranking

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for SMEs

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Product Footprint (SMEs)

10.8 Strategy Footprint (SMEs)

10.8.1 Solmax

10.8.2 Raven Industries

10.8.3 Agru

10.8.4 Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

10.8.5 Atarfil

10.9 Key Market Developments

10.9.1 Acquisitions

10.9.2 Expansions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Solmax

11.1.2 Raven Industries

11.1.3 Agru

11.1.4 Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

11.1.5 Atarfil

11.1.6 Firestone Building Products

11.1.7 Juta

11.1.8 Maccaferri

11.1.9 Plastika Kritis

11.1.10 Naue Group

11.2 Additional Players

11.2.1 Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials

11.2.2 Carthage Mills

11.2.3 Environmental Protection

11.2.4 Geofabrics

11.2.5 Geosynthetics Limited

11.2.6 Ginegar Plastic Products

11.2.7 Global Synthetics

11.2.8 Layfield Group

11.2.9 Cetco

11.2.10 Nilex

11.2.11 Sotrafa

11.2.12 Soprema

11.2.13 Texel Industries Limited

11.2.14 Titan Environmental Containment

11.2.15 US Fabrics

12 Appendix

